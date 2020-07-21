A free air sniff by a Butts County K-9 resulted in two people being arrested on drug and weapons charges.
The incident occurred about 11 a.m. on July 7. A deputy on patrol spotted a blue Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Bucksnort Road. He noted the truck had dark tinted windows and he could not see anyone inside. The truck also allegedly had a center brake light that was not working.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop and talked to the driver, identified as Corey Lee Melton, 43, of Williamson, and passenger, identified as Casi Lyn Henderson, 39, of Griffin. He issued written violations for the tint and brake light, then asked for permission to search the vehicle, but they denied consent.
A K-9 unit arrived as back up, and K-9 Jaxx did a free air sniff around the vehicle. Jaxx allegedly showed a positive indication. The deputy advised Melton and Henderson of the positive indication and stated he would be making a probable cause search of the vehicle.
The deputy found a back pack in the passenger side floorboard. Inside the bag was allegedly found a wallet belonging to Henderson, along with two syringe needles containing trace amounts of suspected methamphetamine. Also allegedly located inside the bag was a large clear plastic bag containing two smaller plastic bags of suspected meth and 10 dose units of suspected Ecstasy, and another plastic bag of suspected meth.
Inside the front center console area, the deputy allegedly found a loaded handgun with two loaded magazines.
Melton and Henderson were arrested and transported to the Butts County Jail.
Henderson has been charged with possession and use of drug related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
Melton has been charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Ecstasy pills); possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, or methamphetamine.
