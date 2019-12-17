Jye Roberts looked at the scorebook and frowned.
“I had more than seven points,” the Jackson senior said.
His tone, soft-spoken yet adamant, sent one curious observer scurrying back to his notepad. There, he found the following:
Roberts, 3-pointer at 4:58 of the first quarter. Two free throws with 7:30 left in the second. A reverse layup with 23 seconds left in the half. Another trey with 2:07 left in the third quarter. And then, the biggest shot of them all — a driving layup to the basket in which the ball slowly explored seemingly every inch of the orange-iron ring before finally falling through the net with 16 seconds left. That’s the one that gave the Red Devils a 66-64 victory Saturday at Mary Persons, a game where they had every opportunity to fold and simply refused.
“It felt real good,” Roberts said.
For those keeping score at home, the young man knew what he was talking about. Roberts had 12 points, three of which came in a third quarter where the Red Devils weathered a scoreless span of 5:33. A team that goes that long in a parched and barren land watches what twice was a 10-point lead become a seven-point deficit.
Unlike past occasions, the Red Devils didn’t just watch. They located their steely resolve and employed it to methodically overtake the Bulldogs.
“Our defensive energy has risen to a level where we can offset (scoring droughts),” Jackson coach Virgil Amey said. “And we’re rebounding a little bit better. Those are things that put us in position to score, although it’s still a work in progress. ... Psychologically, we’ve improved by leaps and bounds.”
Jamal Collier led the Red Devils with 21 points and D’vonte Evans added 11, including three 3-pointers. But that was hardly the Red Devils’ best offensive performance of the week.
Cameron Edwards surprised everybody with 32 points in a 77-66 victory over Kendrick in Columbus. Only days after the Red Devils (5-6 overall, 3-2 in Region 4-AAA) were thumped 65-40 at powerhouse Central-Macon, Edwards proved to be a revelation for a team that has been seeking offensive punch.
“He could’ve had 40,” Amey said. “He was making shots.”
Lady Devils
The Lady Devils were also doing big things. Though there was a little confusion about exactly when she did it, Gabbi Cartagena scored her 1,000th career point in a week where the team won two of three and equaled all of last season’s victory output.
A season after finishing 7-18, coach Karisma Boykin’s team improved to 7-4 overall after pounding the overmatched Mary Persons girls 59-42. The game wasn’t that close, with the Lady Devils twice leading by 28 before Boykin used the tremendous cushion as an opportunity to get some reserves a chance to gain some experience.
Cartagena had 20 points in a 51-46 win Friday at Kendrick that handed the Lady Cherokees their first Region 4-AAA defeat in four games. The Lady Devils (also 3-2 in the region) got off to a slow start, but never lost sight of the possibility that they could recover, even while playing on hostile hardwood.
“A game like that tests your character, and I think my girls went into that game focused,” Boykin said. “They knew how important that region game was and they did exactly what I asked, although we did turn the ball over a little too much. I told them, ‘At the end of the day, if you want to win a championship, you’ve got to learn to win on the road because you won’t ever play a championship game at home.”
Cartagena was held to 10 points in a 44-38 loss at Central-Macon, which left her 12 shy of 1,000 going into the Mary Persons game.
On an unassuming putback basket with 4:27 left in the second quarter, Cartagena got her 1,000th point, on her way to 23 for the game. She thought she had achieved the milestone the previous night at Kendrick, but regardless of when it happened, the achievement was a source of exhilaration for the Jackson junior, for whom scoring is pretty much business as usual.
“It means a lot to me,” Cartagena said. “I don’t know who else has done it. I feel it’s a great accomplishment and drives me to do better things and make more history at this school.”
If sophomore Jada Cummings keeps firing like she has in recent games, she may join Cartagena in the four-digit club. Cummings had 17 against Mary Persons.
Meanwhile, Cartagena’s now working on her second thousand. Only 989 points to go. She laughed at the thought.
“And I’m gonna get it before I graduate,” she said.