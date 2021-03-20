HAMPTON - Justin Allgaier started sixth in the field at the EchoPark 250 Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday, but battled his way up to second, and then took the lead when Martin Truex Jr. was penalized for speeding on pit road while he was leading with 50 laps left. Dropped to the 20th spot on the lead lap, Truex fought his way back, but couldn't catch Allgaier, who won his first race of the season in his No. 7 Axalta/EchoPark Automotive Chevrolet, owned by JR Motorsports.
After the race, Allgaier was emotional as a crewmember draped a No. 48 towel over a corner of his car in memory of William "Rowdy" Harrell, a JR Motorsports and Hendricks Motorsports pit crew member, who was killed along with his bride in a car accident in November while they were on their honeymoon in Florida. Harrell was a crew member for the Hendrick No. 48 car of Alex Bowman.
"God is good," Allgaier said of winning the race. "This is for Rowdy. The pit crew is emotional and we're missing Rowdy this year. We didn't start the day off we wanted to, but these guys persevered and they pushed and did a great job. Martin had a good race car. They had the car to beat at the beginning and we made some adjustments and that's what it came down to in the end."
Allgaier said later that it was special to be able to beat Truex.
"Obviously Martin is a champion for a reason, across the board, and somebody that I look up to as a racer," Allgaier said. "This is the first time I've gotten to race Martin in a while in Xfinity. When we came down to the end of the race, my goal was not to let him by me. When do you beat somebody like Martin Truex Jr., it obviously means a lot and it makes it special."
Truex was taking part in his first Xfinity race since 2010 behind the wheel of the 54 Stanley Toyota. He took the lead on the first lap of the race and was in control, winning both stages. But a spin out by Mason Massey on lap 112 brought out the caution and the leaders pitted for tires and fuel, with Truex in first and Allgaier in second. Trying to stay in first, Truex was caught speeding on pit road and with 50 laps left, had to drop to the back of the lead lap.
Truex moved back up through the field, and within 18 laps was in fifth place. Josh Berry had a spectacular crash coming out of turn 4 in his No. 8 Tire Pros Chevrolet. Berry got loose and avoided the wall, but hit the corner of the infield grass near the entrance to pit road. His splitter dug into the grass and popped the front end of the car up off the ground. When it finally stopped, the engine caught fire and a caution came out.
All the leaders pitted for their final set of fresh tires. With 15 laps left, Allgaier took the green flag with Truex in fifth. Truex was able to get by Noah Gragson, Justin Hailey, and Harrison Burton, but used up his tires doing so and couldn't catch Allgaier.
"We got back up there, but I used up the tires doing it," Truex said. "We got close. All in all it was pretty good. I know the track and it was just trying to figure out how hard I could push and not smoke the tires off, which I proceeded to do at the end of the race.
"I think the last time I ran one of these races, I ran second as well, so that stinks. But it was a lot of fun. We were really strong the first two stages, but then I sped on pit road and gave it away. I used the tires up too much coming back through the field."
Burton finished third, Gragson fourth and A.J. Allmendinger fifth. Riley Herbst was sixth, Michael Annett was seventh, Hailey was eighth, Daniel Hemric was ninth, and Ryan Sieg rounded out the top 10.
