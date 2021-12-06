Defense attorneys called former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to testify in his ongoing criminal trial on Monday.
Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly falsely reporting to police that he had been the victim of a racist and anti-gay hate crime in Chicago in January 2019.
The prosecution concisely laid out its case against Smollett over three days of testimony last week. Five police investigators testified that Smollett, who is Black and gay, told them two men had attacked him in the street, yelled racist, anti-gay and pro-Trump remarks, put a noose around his neck and poured bleach on him.
However, those two men -- brothers "Bola" and "Ola" Osundairo -- were determined to be Smollett's acquaintances from the "Empire" TV show. They testified that Smollett had actually directed them and paid them to stage a fake hate crime in an attempt to get sympathetic media coverage and further his acting career.
"Who was in charge of this thing?" Special Prosecutor Daniel Webb asked.
"Jussie was," Bola Osundairo told the jury.
The actor has denied orchestrating the attack and his lawyers pleaded not guilty on his behalf.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
