Jury urged to award millions in damages as closing arguments begin in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant, left, is seen leaving the federal courthouse in Los Angeles on August 19. Closing arguments are underway August 23 in Bryant's civil rights lawsuit against Los Angeles County that is centered on the photos taken by first responders of the helicopter crash site that killed her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna, along with seven others.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

On what would have been Kobe Bryant's 44th birthday, attorneys for his widow and a co-plaintiff urged a jury Tuesday to consider awarding millions of dollars for emotional distress and violation of constitutional rights caused by Los Angeles County deputies and firefighters taking and sharing of close-up images of their loved ones' remains.

The lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester against Los Angeles County is centered on the photos taken after the helicopter crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, as well as Chester's wife Sarah, daughter Payton and five others on January 26, 2000.

