Jury seated in Chicago federal trial for R. Kelly and two former associates, opening statements set for Wednesday

Grammy-winning R&B star R. Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse in March 2019 in Chicago. R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago will revisit accusations made against the singer in 2008 that ended with his acquittal.

 Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters/FILE

A jury has been selected and sworn in for the Chicago federal child pornography and obstruction trial for R. Kelly and two of his former associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown.

The jury is made up of four men and eight women. There are six alternate jurors, five women and one man.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.