Jury begins deliberations in Vanessa Bryant lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant arrives at court on Friday, August 19, in the trial over graphic photos taken of her husband Kobe Bryant and others.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A group of nine federal jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the civil case over graphic photos taken at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The deliberations began shortly after an attorney for Los Angeles County argued that the trial is a "pictures case with no pictures," noting that the gruesome photos of human remains have never actually been seen by the public -- or even the plaintiffs, Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester.

Recommended for you

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.