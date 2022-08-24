Jury awards plaintiffs $31M in lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash photos

Vanessa Bryant arrives at court on Friday, August 19, in the trial over graphic photos taken of her husband Kobe Bryant and others.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

After more than three hours of deliberation, a federal jury awarded $31 million in damages after finding the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire Departments liable for infringing on the constitutional rights of Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Christopher Chester, who each lost a spouse and daughter in the helicopter crash in January 2020.

Bryant was awarded $16 million in damages and Chris Chester was awarded $15 million.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

