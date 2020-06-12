Unlike large cities like Atlanta, where what started as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd culminated in looting and vandalism, similar protests in Conyers, Covington, and McDonough have been remained peaceful. On Friday, June 19, the Jackson Renaissance Group will host a peaceful protest march and celebration of "Juneteenth" through the streets of Jackson.
"Juneteenth" is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and announcing the ending of slavery in the southern state of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.
Sadly, A. Mequell Mayfield of the Jackson Renaissance Group said that African Americans today "are still dealing with the very racism that is responsible for the enslavement of African Americans as we consider the brutal deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others at the hands of a system that continues to prove the reality of racism."
Mequell said the protest march and celebration is planned to "further commemorate this holiday while standing in solidarity with others across the world in protest against racism and police brutality."
The demonstration will convene in the city parking lot at the corner of 1st and Oak streets at 5:45 p.m. and protesters will begin a peaceful march at 6 p.m. The march will start at the corner of First and Oak streets (near Jackson Presbyterian Church), walk down First Street, turn right on Mulberry Street (near the Board of Education offices), proceed across the square on Mulberry Street, turn right on Byars Street (near the Jackson Police Department), turn right on Oak Street (near Jackson City Hall), and return to the city parking lot located at the corner of First and Oak streets, ending with artistic expressions, a statement of purpose speech, and a voter registration drive. The march will cross Third Street at two different locations.
The Jackson Renaissance Group is an organization in the city of Jackson with the mission of seeing moral, financial, political, educational, and healthful advancements for the black people and communities of Jackson.
For questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the group at 678-382-7865 or by email at jacksonrenaissancegroup@outlook.com.
