Jackson’s 2022 Juneteenth Celebration at the city cemetery will be the capstone on the many improvements completed at the cemetery over the past months. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 the city will dedicate a plaque to mark the graves of more than 100 unknown Black souls who were buried in Section 10 over the years.
Like any burial ground, the Jackson City Cemetery is full of stories. But most cemetery stories require the participation and attention of the living. One story that our cemetery told for many years was that of a divided community. Blacks and whites were segregated in the city cemetery. At some point a fence was erected around Section 10, known then as the Negro section.
“There are few areas of life that bigotry and discrimination do not touch. Even cemeteries became battlegrounds for dignity,” Michael Rosenow Associate Professor of History at the University of Central Arkansas noted in a recent article.
In 1983, under Mayor C.B. Brown, the fence came down.
What stories can we glean from these graves in Section 10 that for many years were unmarked or noted with homemade signs and natural rocks? The names may be lost, but their souls are not, and even without inscribed marble, we can imagine their life stories. Many were soldiers, mechanics, farmers, housekeepers, factory workers and more. They were a part of our community, supporting it even while held apart.
Mayor Carlos Duffy puts it this way:
“What kept these people going was hope, the hope that is evident in their songs and prayers, and in the way they valued education and their civil rights. And as for the rest of us, now that we know better, we can do better.”
A cemetery also reflects the character of the living. How we take care of our cemeteries is a reflection of our community priorities.
On December 26, 1826, when the Georgia legislature passed an Act incorporating the city of Jackson, the judges of the Inferior Court were tasked with setting aside land for a public burying ground. The judges began buying land for the Jackson City Cemetery where it is currently located back in 1840. The cemetery was official established in 1843. But apparently the area had been used for burials even before 1826.
The very act of incorporation as a city entailed a responsibility for upkeep. This was not a family cemetery, nor a church cemetery, but a public cemetery.
Under the leadership of former Mayor Kay Pippin and the city council, Cemetery Manager Joy Wedemeier began using designated SPLOST funds for much needed cemetery improvements in both the Jackson City Cemetery and at the Pepperton Cemetery. At the city cemetery, funds were allocated to repair the iron gates and powder coat them; install a gate giving better access to Section 10 for burial equipment; repair chain link fencing; install a new wooden fence; install better signage; replace the roof on the mausoleum; update mausoleum lighting; create a culvert for water drainage in the southeast section; and repair damaged brickwork surrounding the cemetery. At Pepperton, some paving was done. At both cemeteries, dead trees were removed and remaining healthy trees were limbed, to provide a canopy over the area.
Some new trees and shrubs were planted at both cemeteries. Several trees planted in the city cemetery were paid for by a donation from an anonymous citizen to honor her loved ones buried there.
According to Wedemeier, it was Pippin’s idea to add some azalea beds along the edges of the Section 10. It was Duffey’s vision to honor and celebrate the lives of those buried there with a plaque.
“After my wife Michelle and I toured Oakland Cemetery (in Atlanta), I felt the need to add a plaque to commemorate and honor those buried here,” Duffey said. “The beautified green lawn, flowers and trees are lovely, but I think we need to add words of remembrance.“
For Wedemeier, watching over the cemetery is a labor of love.
“I am a spiritual person,” she said. “And this is something helpful that I can do for the community and for families.”
In her frequent inspections, Wedemeier noticed that the oldest graves in the cemetery (Sections 1 and 2) were in danger of falling over, and they were so covered in lichen that the inscriptions were illegible. Wedemeier contracted with Tim Cook of Thomaston to clean and repair graves in these sections. This work is ongoing, and was the subject of a December 7, 2021, story in the JPA.
“But,” Wedemeier continued, “While I love the monuments, the angels, the tree stumps and the lambs, my favorite part of the cemetery is section 10. It is so peaceful, undulating, and green. And when you walk it, you notice the dips and rolls that are indications that people are buried there. These unmarked graves are as important to the history of our cemetery as any elaborate marker.”
Wedemeier has an affinity for finding unmarked graves. She is a practicing dowser. Perry Ridgeway taught her, and he gave her a pair of metal rods.
“I get my rods and try to quieten my mind center myself, to focus,” she said. “I am getting good at divining whether a grave holds the remains of a male or a female. I am practicing to get better.”
The Butts County Cemetery Book estimates that over 100 people are buried in unmarked graves in Section 10. Wedemeier notes that only the future use of ground penetrating radar can tell us exactly how many are buried there.
“Juneteenth” is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865 Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and announcing the ending of slavery in the southern state of Texas, and more generally the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.
Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. But it has been celebrated in Black communities all over the country since 1865, and is also known as Jubilee Day, Freedom Day, and the Black Independence Day.
“When we had this idea, it seemed appropriate to dedicate the plaque on Juneteenth,” Duffey said. “It’s a way a way to recognize our cemetery improvements and to add another one.”
The plaque proclaims:
“We do not know their names, but we know their history and the price they paid for our freedom. It is because of their courage and perseverance that people of color can stand in power today. Let us celebrate and honor them all of days.”
The proclamation is followed by a quotation from the Wisdom of Solomon:
“The souls of the righteous are in the hands of God, and no torment shall touch them. They are in peace.”
The dedication ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on June 18 in the cemetery. All are invited to attend.
