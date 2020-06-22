The Jackson City Council unanimously approved a proclamation on June 15 naming the week of June 15-20, 2020 as Amateur Radio Week in Jackson.
The proclamation honors the Butts County Emergency Communications Auxiliary, which is a designated local Amateur Radio Emergency Service Team, and reads in part:
“Whereas, amateur radio operators have provided countless hours of community service both in emergencies and to other organizations for decades; and whereas, amateur radio services are provided without compensation; and whereas, the state of Georgia also recognizes the services amateur radios also provide to our many emergency response organizations; and whereas, amateur radio operations serve as weather spotters in the “Sky Warn” program of the National Weather Service.”
