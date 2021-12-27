The Jackson-Butts NAACP Annual Jubilee Day Celebration will be held Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at United Faith Ministries, 330 Viewpoint Drive in Jackson.
Jubilee Day is celebrated by many African Americans as the true Independence Day, commemorating Jan. 1, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, the document that freed the slaves. Pastor Poleon L. Griffin, Butts County NAACP President, said Jubilee Day should not be overlooked or downplayed.
“Jubilee Day is more than a historical fact of American history, it was an answer to the hopes and prayers of our enslaved ancestors,” said Griffin. “Many of these enslaved people were treated inhumanly and many died, for causes not of their own making, but because of the hue of their skin and their ethnicity. There is no doubt our current freedom is founded in their hopes and prayers.
“President Bill Clinton once said, ‘If you see a turtle on a fence post, you know it didn’t get there by itself.’ Because of our history of brutal oppression and inhumanness, we know we didn’t get here by ourselves. So, today it is more than important, it is nearly sacred, and we dare not forget this significant event in our history.”
The NAACP and Concerned Clergy In Butts County are calling on pastors and churches, civic groups and agencies, and all citizens, to come out and share this historical occasion. This year’s program is sure to be inclusive, historically, entertaining, and informative for all ages.
“So spread the word,” said Griffin, “and we look forward to sharing this historical occasion with you.”
