The William McIntosh DAR Chapter had the privilege of presenting Joy Wedemeier with a Certificate of Appreciation for Service to Local Veterans. NSDAR is a non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. Although not a member of DAR, Joy Wedemeier is a city of Jackson employee, who through her hard work and dedication to the preservation of Veteran's Memorial Park, displays true patriotism. She understands the meaning of the park and shows respect to, not only the names listed on its walls, but to the family members of those honored there. She oversees the Annual Veterans Day Program, from start to finish, which is always a true testament to honoring our beloved veterans.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

