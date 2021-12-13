Jackson First Baptist Church is inviting the community to come experience the first Christmas with family and friends with their Journey to Bethlehem on Dec. 16-19 from 6-9 p.m. each night. It is a drive-through event on the church grounds and no tickets are required.
Journey to Bethlehem tells the story of Jesus Christ in six scenes from birth to death to resurrection. When visitors arrive, they will be given a piece of paper describing the scenes and they can also listen to the narration could on the church website.
The scenes are:
1. The angel appearing before Mary and telling her that she will bear a child and his name will be Jesus.
2. The birth of the Christ child in the manger, with the angels, shepherds and wise men present.
3. Jesus walking on the water.
4. The Lord’s Supper with Jesus and his disciples.
5. The scene of the cross where Christ died for our sins.
6. The good news that Jesus has been resurrected from the grave.
At the end of the drive-through will be an information tent available to those wanting more information about salvation or about the church. Jackson First Baptist Church is located at 1227 West Third Street in Jackson. For more information, visit their website at https://www.jacksonfbc.com.
