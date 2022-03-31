State Winner.jpg
Joseph Brandon Smith, a home-school student from Jackson, was recently recognized at the DAR State Convention held in Stone Mountain. Smith wrote an essay in the DAR American History Essay contest entitled "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” His essay was selected as the 6th grade State Winner, and this is the second year in a row that he has received this honor. Smith is the son of Brandon and Beth Smith of Jackson. He was sponsored by the William McIntosh Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Smith is shown receiving this honor with DAR State Regent O. B. McCorkle, American History Chairman Mary Lou Goehring, and DAR State Second Vice Regent Helen Powell.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

