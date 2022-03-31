Joseph Brandon Smith, a home-school student from Jackson, was recently recognized at the DAR State Convention held in Stone Mountain. Smith wrote an essay in the DAR American History Essay contest entitled "The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” His essay was selected as the 6th grade State Winner, and this is the second year in a row that he has received this honor. Smith is the son of Brandon and Beth Smith of Jackson. He was sponsored by the William McIntosh Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. Smith is shown receiving this honor with DAR State Regent O. B. McCorkle, American History Chairman Mary Lou Goehring, and DAR State Second Vice Regent Helen Powell.
featuredpopularurgent
Joseph Brandon Smith of Jackson wins State DAR Essay Contest for second straight year
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- By Megan Marples, CNN
-
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
featuredpopularurgent
- From Staff Reports
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- I-75 traffic stop in Butts County results in seizure of 300 pounds of marijuana valued at $1.2-$1.5 million
- Jackson High School briefly put on lockdown after bomb threat called in; nothing found
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Pedestrian struck and killed trying to cross Ga. Hwy. 16 near Ingle's
- Questions and answers with Brent Lowe, Butts County's new school superintendent
- Cooling assistance available beginning April 1 from Middle Georgia Community Action Agency
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Butts County Board of Education naming new Operations Annex in honor of Homer Williams
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Carolyn Patricia Bingham
Images
Videos
Collections
- CHECK IT OUT: 5 things to see and do in and around Butts County this weekend
- PHOTOS: Daughtry Elementary students perform Disney's Frozen Jr.
- TRAVEL GEORGIA: Take a photo tour of Oconee County, Georgia
- PHOTOS: Former President Trump holds 'Save America Rally' in Banks County, Georgia
- Best counties to retire to in Georgia
- CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General Assembly
- Jackson gets good participation from groups during second cleanup day
- I've won an Oscar? No, thanks! You won't believe the actors who snubbed the Academy Awards!
- PHOTO: Cherry Blossom Festival fun
- Places to celebrate Women’s History Month
Latest News
- A Japanese 'killing stone,' said to contain an evil 9-tailed fox spirit, has split in two
- Joseph Brandon Smith of Jackson wins State DAR Essay Contest for second straight year
- HELP Spay/Neuter Clinic to distribute free pet vaccines, powered by Petco Love
- 'The answer is not to defund.' Here's what's in President Biden's increased budget for policing
- Get your back yard ready for hummingbirds
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Yellow dust everywhere tells us it's allergy season. Do you suffer from seasonal allergies?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.