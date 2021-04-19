Jordan Savannah Sanvidge, the daughter of Wendy and David Sanvidge, was named the 2021 Jackson High School STAR Student Monday night at the Rufus Adams Auditorium. Sanvidge named kindergarten teacher Jennifer Rigsby of Daughtry Elementary School as her STAR Teacher.
The STAR Student program is designed to recognize high school seniors who have the highest SAT scores in their graduating class and meet other criteria. Jackson High School Principal Will Rustin noted that there were 26 seniors in this year’s class who met the requirements, the highest number of seniors to meet the requirements in the history of Jackson High School.
The students chose 18 teachers as their Star Teachers. Three teachers had multiple students choose them. John Emerson had five students nominate him, Christa Miller had four students nominate her, and Laura Lanier had three students nominate her.
This was the 38th annual Butts County STAR Program sponsored by The Exchange Club of Jackson. Normally a banquet accompanies the program, but this year, due to the pandemic, the banquet was canceled and the program was held with social distancing seating in the Rufus Adams Auditorium.
Shawn Goelz, one of the co-owners of the Zaxby’s restaurants in Jackson and Barnesville, was the keynote speaker. Goelz shared with the seniors two things that made a difference in his life and that he hoped would make a difference in theirs. The first was finding out what breaks their heart and deciding they need to do something about it. The second was that every single day you will impact someone’s life, and you have to choose what kind of impact it will be.
Rustin then recognized the Star Student nominees, their parents, and their teacher nominees:
♦ Kelsee Brooke Frye, the daughter of David and Melissa Frye. Her Star Teacher is Jessica Albritton.
♦ James Louis Newman, the son of Clyde and Jackie Newman. His Star Teacher is Joseph Barfield.
♦ Alexa Brooke Miller, the daughter of Kimberly and Jay Miller. Her Star Teacher is Deborah Bell.
♦ Audrey Rose Western, the daughter of Charlene and Roger Western. Her Star Teacher is Kimberly Cregar.
♦ Abigail Jordan Foust, the daughter of Laurel and Daniel Foust. Her Star Teacher is Mike Eakin.
♦ Bryan Gutierrez, the son of Alfredo and Erica Gutierrez. His Star Teacher is John Emerson.
♦ Aaron Joseph Henderson, the son of Matthew and Lindsey Henderson. His Star Teacher is John Emerson.
♦ Haley Michelle Johnson, the daughter of Randall and April Johnson. Her Star Teacher is John Emerson.
♦ Grace Ashleigh Potts, the daughter of Lauren and Keith Potts. Her Star Teacher is John Emerson.
♦ Molly Elizabeth Weaver, the daughter of Joann and James Weaver. Her Star Teacher is John Emerson.
♦ Kyla Anitra Head, the daughter of Bennie Watkins. Her Star Teacher is Jonathan Garrett.
♦ Gabby Anne Edmonds, the daughter of Kim and Raymond Edmonds. Her Star Teacher is Christian Hardy.
♦ Gracyn Elizabeth Edmonds, the daughter of Kim and Raymond Edmonds. Her Star Teacher is Jeni Ingram.
♦ Cameron Logan Cooper, the son of Amy and Daniel Lusk. His Star Teacher is Laura Lanier.
♦ Thomas Alexander Love, the son of Katrina and Rod Love. His Star Teacher is Laura Lanier.
♦ Bryston L. Mabros, the son of Paul and Crystal Mabros. His Star Teacher is Laura Lanier.
♦ Elizabeth Claire Mercer, the daughter of Valerie and Jay Mercer. Her Star Teacher is Elizabeth McConnell.
♦ Carson Benjamin Biles, the son of Charlie and Dr. Leslie Biles. His Star Teacher is Christa Miller.
♦ Julian Cornelious Goins, the son of Sondra and Julian Goins. His Star Teacher is Christa Miller.
♦ Madison Paige Gray, the daughter of Johnathan Gray. Her Star Teacher is Christa Miller.
♦ Chapman Clark Jordan, the son of Matthew and Casey Jordan. His Star Teacher is Christa Miller.
♦ Lauren O’Brien Boling, the daughter of Christi Toney. Her Star Teacher is Kelly Morgan.
♦ Maria D. Bautista, the daughter of Jesus Bautista. Her Star Teacher is Dedrie Rowland.
♦ James Keith Cosby III, the son of Jennifer and Keith Cosby. His Star Teacher is Kimberly Sharp.
♦ Eric Lanier Lenning, the son of Dwayne and Kim Lenning. His Star Teacher is Katie Stewart.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson then announced the STAR Student and Teacher:
STAR Student: Jordan Savannah Sanvidge, the daughter of Wendy and David Sanvidge. Her Star Teacher is Jennifer Rigsby.
