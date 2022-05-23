On Tuesday, May 17, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Griffin-Spalding County Chamber of Commerce and Countryside Dodge Jeep Ram of Jackson and held a Business After Hours at the new Countryside DJR location at 201 Glade Road in Jackson. Piggly Wiggly of Jackson catered the event and a large crowd of business and community leaders and citizens from Butts and Spalding counties attended. The new dealership is a magnificent facility and is well worth the visit. They have a large inventory of vehicles to choose from and a state-of-the-art service department for your vehicle service needs.
featuredpopularurgent
Joint Business After Hours held at new Countryside Dodge, Jeep and Ram in Jackson
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson High grad Tomeka Watson Bryant named general manager of New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission
- Four Butts County men arrested in Griffin for drive-by shootings
- Find your new four-legged best friend during free animal adoption weekend in Atlanta
- Teacher and anonymous donor assist Foothills Charter student with transportation needs
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- ‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Boston, Reunion, Part 1’ (RECAP)
- Mystery issue experienced on NASA's Voyager 1 probe from 1977
- “Protecting Houses of Worship” safety training series underway in the Middle District of Georgia
- Vernon Jones works to win 10th District race with America First agenda
- Meet the gardeners: Tommy, Janie and T. Carmichael
Images
Videos
Collections
- CHECK IT OUT: 5 things to see and do in and around Butts County this weekend
- ON THE MARKET: Custom Flovilla farmhouse on 24 acres features clawfoot tub, shop with utilities
- PHOTOS: Clayton County's new Spivey Splash Water Park
- PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available now for adoption in Butts County
- Fastest-growing counties in Georgia
- PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are available now for adoption in Butts County
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
- ON THE MARKET: All-brick Jackson home on nearly 17 acres features pool house, 2 pole barns
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Henry County Animal Control
- 'You Can Be My Wingman Any Time...' The secrets behind the scenes of Top Gun: Maverick
Latest News
- Record number of players turn out for Butts County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament
- Exclusive: Pakistan's Imran Khan doubles down on unfounded claim that US plotted his downfall
- Jackson Smith signs to play baseball for Union College
- Joint Business After Hours held at new Countryside Dodge, Jeep and Ram in Jackson
- Make eggs the main course with a Spinach Pantry Soufflé
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: May is National Egg Month. How do you like your eggs prepared?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.