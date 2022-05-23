On Tuesday, May 17, the Butts County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Griffin-Spalding County Chamber of Commerce and Countryside Dodge Jeep Ram of Jackson and held a Business After Hours at the new Countryside DJR location at 201 Glade Road in Jackson. Piggly Wiggly of Jackson catered the event and a large crowd of business and community leaders and citizens from Butts and Spalding counties attended. The new dealership is a magnificent facility and is well worth the visit. They have a large inventory of vehicles to choose from and a state-of-the-art service department for your vehicle service needs.

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

