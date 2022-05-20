John Derek “JD” Watson of Jackson, a senior at Rock Springs Christian Academy (RSCA), will be pursuing a career as a diesel mechanic through employment with Republic Services, which will provide him on-the-job training in Diesel Technologies.
"Republic Services is proud to extend employment to JD Watson in this very critical job within our organization,” said Republic General Manager Gator Hodges. “We look forward to JD enjoying a long and fruitful career in our business."
Watson is graduating from RSCA on Sunday, May 22.
