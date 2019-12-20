Joe Reed of Monroe County has announced his candidacy for Georgia House District 129, currently held by Susan Holmes of Monticello.
Reed is semi-retired after having been a teacher, coach and school principal for 35 years at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Since retiring from public schools, he taught part-time for four years in the prison system at Burruss Correctional Training Center in Forsyth, and is currently teaching part-time in the adult education program for the Technical College System of Georgia.
Reed said he is running as an independent candidate because neither of the two major political parties are behaving well.
"Both parties have some good ideas and over time I have voted for Democratic, Republican and Libertarian candidates, but the Democrats and Republicans have lost the ability to work together for our greater good," he said. "At the state and federal levels the elected members of both parties seem to constantly put their allegiance to their party over their obligations to all of their constituents – whether they voted for them or not."
Reed said he plans to maintain his independence by not accepting any financial or in-kind campaign contributions.
"You may have seen me walking neighborhoods and knocking on doors to deliver my fliers," said Reed. "I’ve already covered more than 80 miles and I expect to walk and run another 700 by next November. I’m saving money on stamps and I also enjoy meeting voters and hearing what they have to say about state and national politics. I’m pleasantly surprised to hear that many of the people I talk to “light up” when I tell them that I’m an Independent and they appreciate that I will be giving them a choice in the coming election."
Reed added he is independent because he believes in competition and that his opponent has run unopposed for her last three elections, and he believes the Democratic and Republican parties have gerrymandered the districts and made it difficult for other parties to get on the ballot.
"While most of us believe that competition inspires us to work harder and be better, politicians from both parties prefer to gerrymander their districts so that a relatively easy re-election for the incumbent is a foregone conclusion," he said.
"Another way that Democrats and Republicans keep out the competition is by requiring independents and candidates from other parties to gather signatures from 5% of the voters in order to be included on the ballot. In order to be on the November 2020 ballot I have to get at least 1,710 signatures, verify that the signees are eligible to vote and submit the notarized petition pages to the state for verification. Neither Democrats nor Republicans have to get any signatures."
Reed and his wife Sara together we have five children and five grandchildren living in Tampa, Roswell, Asheville, Boston and Germany. He said he and his wife have lived happily in Monroe County since they retired from our jobs in Atlanta in 2013.
To learn more about Reed's political beliefs, check out his platform at www.joereed4gastatehouse.com or visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/joereed4gastatehouse. You can also email him at joereed4gastatehouse@gmail.com or give me a call at 770-441-1683.