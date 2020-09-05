There was a scary moment in the Jackson/Ola football game Friday night when Jackson cornerback Dennis Foster ran into another defender in the second quarter and suffered a possible neck injury. An ambulance was called as medical personnel from both teams attended to him. Foster gave a thumbs up to the crowd as he was wheeled off the field on a stretcher. He was transported to Grady Hospital for treatment.
Jackson High Principal Will Rustin went to the hospital to be with Foster and his family and later posted on the JHS Facebook page that Foster was treated and released, and thanked everyone involved in his care.
"Last night Dennis Foster (#15) left the field in an ambulance," Rustin wrote. "Just wanted to let all of Red Devil nation know that he was evaluated at Grady Hospital and was released to go home last night. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated by Dennis and his family. A special thank you to the Ola High Administration and staff, Dr. Biles, our trainer Chip McCarty, the BCSS SROs, and the Henry County first responders!"
