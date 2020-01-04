The Westbury family, which has owned and operated Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson for over 60 years is proud to announce that Jennifer Vasil has assumed the position of administrator of the 196-bed facility.
Up until this appointment, the administrative duties of the home have been overseen by the late James R. Westbury, Sr. for 44 years until 2004 and, his brother, Dr. Ron Westbury, for the past 16 years for a total of 60 years.
With this new appointment of Vasil, the Westburys continue their commitment to own and operate Westbury Medical Care and Rehab under her administrative oversight.
Vasil and her family are deeply rooted in Jackson and Butts County soil. Vasil graduated from Jackson High School in 2003. She and her husband, Stephen, and two children, Cooper (8) and Addy Tate (5) are active members of Towaliga Baptist Church. Vasil also serves on the Butts County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Vasil received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 2007 after which she assumed full time employment at Westbury. During her tenure she has served as a Medicare Nurse, an MDS Coordinator, an RN Supervisor, the Director of Nursing, and as the Assistant Administrator.
Vasil regards her administrative position as an honor and calling, given that Westbury Medical Care and Rehab attends the needs of so many families in Jackson and Butts County who face the challenges of loved ones suffering from age related diseases.