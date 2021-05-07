Jennifer Owens, a substitute bus driver for the Butts County School System, was named the Extra-Mile Employee of the Month for March 2021 at the Board of Education meeting on Apr. 20. Lamar Smith, director of Transportation, and bus driver Ryan Berg nominated her, and BOE member Clifford Marshall read her nomination:
"Jennifer Owens served as a full time driver for the Butts County School System for many years. Several years ago she was forced to give up her full time status and become a substitute driver due to the demands of her other job with the United States Postal Service. As a substitute driver for the Transportation Department, she traditionally drivers only a morning route. During the week of Feb. 22-26, Jennifer volunteered to drive an afternoon route as well as still maintaining her full time postal route. This was very taxing both physically and mentally for her. During this period the Transportation Department was short multiple drivers due to COVID-19 and scheduled field trips. Jennifer's willingness to be a team player and drive an afternoon route during this stressful week was instrumental to the success of the Transportation Department. Because of her dedication and willingness to help out in this time of need, we feel that Jennifer Owens should receive the Extra-Mile Award."
