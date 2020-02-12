Jenkinsburg firefighters are going to love their new fire engine, so it only seems appropriate that it will be delivered to the city on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14. The Jenkinsburg City Council approved a five-year lease/purchase agreement with Leasing 2 Inc. to finance the purchase of a new E-One Freightliner Rescue Pumper earlier in February. The total cost of the truck is $268,387. The city will use SPLOST funds to make an initial down payment of $50,000 and the remaining $218,387 will be financed at a rate of 3.52%. Four additional annual payments of $50,000 and a final $41,419.37 payment will also come from SPLOST allocations.
Jenkinsburg's new fire truck to be delivered on Feb. 14
