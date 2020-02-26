The Jenkinsburg City Council voted to sell the city’s old fire engine and announced plans to dedicate its new fire engine at the council’s Monday, Feb. 24 meeting.
The city’s new fire engine was delivered on President’s Day and has already been on “about 9 to 12” calls, according to Jenkinsburg Mayor Eddie Ford.
“We now have a first-class piece of equipment but we need to dispose of the old engine,” Ford said, noting all ladders, hoses and other equipment have been removed from the 22-year-old vehicle.
After discussion, the council agreed to sell the old engine via the Gov.Deals website.
A “wet down ceremony” to dedicate the new fire engine has been set for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the fire station beside Jenkinsburg City Hall.
In other news, the council passed a Water Loss Control Program resolution which officially states that the City of Jenkinsburg will participate in the mandated program with the City of Jackson and Butts County.
“We are considered one entity along with (Jackson) and Butts County,” Ford said. “The state mandates that we take into consideration our water loss and keep up with how much water is lost and record and control our losses.”
The council also discussed allowing city employees to take their birthday as a paid holiday.
“We have one of the best groups of employees I have every worked with,” Ford said.
With five employees, he said, the city could afford to add an extra holiday, but the city “cannot afford to give everyone a raise.”
Councilman Gary Brown noted that the city of Hampton allows its employees to take a paid holiday on their birthday.
The council decided to further review the city’s employee policies and revisit the proposal at a later date.
