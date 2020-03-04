Jenkinsburg held a dedication ceremony March 3 for its new E-One Freightliner Rescue Pumper, which replaces a 1996 E-One fire truck. With the rainy weather, the dedication was held inside the fire department.
The city council passed a resolution in February to enter a five-year lease/purchase agreement for the truck. which was delivered Feb. 17. The total cost of the truck is $268,387. The city will use SPLOST funds to make an initial down payment of $50,000 and the remaining $218,387 will be financed at a rate of 3.52%. Four additional annual payments of $50,000 and a final $41,419.37 payment will also come from SPLOST allocations.
Mayor Eddie Ford said the city's working arrangement with Butts County and the county fire department has been a blessing for the city.
"We have one of the best working arrangements with Butts County and the county fire department and our city working together, with them providing manpower and us providing the building and equipment," Ford said. "I think it is such a fair and equitable deal. I can't imagine any way we could beat it."
He added that the new fire truck is "visible proof" of what the city is able to accomplish with its SPLOST funds.
"Our old fire truck is a 1996 and it served us for 20-plus years," he said. "If we can look for this truck to serve us 20-plus years, it's one of the best investments we can ever make. I can't imagine what it is going to go through in the next 20 years, but everything that it goes through is for a reason."
Butts County Fire Chief Mike Wilson said it was a pleasure to work with Jenkinsburg on getting the new truck and said it matches up well with the other fire equipment in the county.
"One of the best things I like about this new truck is that if someone comes from another fire station, this truck is the same as the other trucks," Wilson said. "There is not a learning curve; they don't have to figure anything out. Everything is set up pretty much the same. The truck drives the same and pumps the same."
Wilson told an interesting story about both trucks, which were purchased through E-One.
"The man that sold us this truck, when he came to talk to us, he said, 'You're not going to believe this, but my granddad started this company, and he sold that 1996 to Jenkinsburg!' He's passed on now and now the grandkids who are running the company sold us this truck," Wilson said. "They were in awe about how good that 1996 truck was still."
Jenkinsburg old truck still runs and pumps well, but Wilson said it is almost impossible to find parts when something breaks, and it was time for a new truck. He added that it would not be possible without SPLOST.
"All of our trucks bought in the county are bought through SPLOST," the chief said. "Thank you to the citizens for voting for SPLOST."
District 5 County Commissioner Russ Crumbley represents the Jenkinsburg area and commended the mayor and city council for their efforts to help protect residents.
"We're also proud to be able to put an ambulance at your station," he added. "We appreciate everything the city of Jenkinsburg does, and the firefighters and EMTs."
Jackson Fire Chief Harvey Norris noted that when he started as a volunteer firefighter in Flovilla in 1987, that Flovilla and Jenkinsburg were in the same boat as far as not having much equipment. Norris credited Commissioner Crumbley and the board for pushing for the first SPLOST in Butts County,
"They started with the three cities and the county and since that time, all the cities and the county have been able to buy vehicles and equipment with their SPLOST money," Norris said. "The Lord has blessed us with that SPLOST and we hope that the commissioners will continue to do it to keep maintaining our fire stations. We thank you."
