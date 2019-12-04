The proposed 2020 budget for the city of Jenkinsburg tops out at $308,000, an increase of $9,000 over this year’s budget. City employees will receive raises ranging from 5-7%.
The city council unanimously approved the first reading for the 2020 budget at their Nov. 25 meeting.
The increases over last year’s adopted budget come in the areas of general government by $4,000, payroll expenses by $2,000, municipal court by $1,400, streets by $2,900, and sanitation by $1,000. There are decreases in city hall expenses by $600 and the fire department expenses by $2,000.
The budget for the Jenkinsburg Water Department is set at $184,250, for a total of $492,250 for both budgets.
Mayor Eddie Ford thanked the city staff for their efforts in creating the budget, stating he felt it is a “fantastic budget.
“In my memory, which goes back vividly through 1978 in the city, we are probably better off in every aspect than I can remember, said Ford. “I’m really proud of that, I’m proud of you all (the council); I’m proud of the staff and everybody involved with it.”
In other business, Jenkinsburg received a check for $1,500 from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office as part of the Sheriff’s Safe City Taskforce.
Sheriff Gary Long met with the mayors of Flovilla and Jenkinsburg several months ago to talk about the Safe City Taskforce. Under the program, the Sheriff’s Office will donate funds received from drug seizure forfeitures to the two cities for them to use in enhancing the security of their communities.
“We want to make sure you get the funding for a safe city,” said Nix. “If there is anything we can do to help you be a safe city, we are here for you.”
Nix added that the Sheriff’s Office will continue to support Jenkinsburg.
“If you want to hold onto that and as money clears, we’ll come back and address it with you. You know what you want to do with the money. We’re buying in and we’ll help you financially, and let you guys make the decisions.”
Ford replied that the council has already discussed a possible use for the funds.
I will assure you we will use this,” he said. “We want to enhance our video surveillance, whether it be here or our main intersection. It will be put into escrow and marked for that project.”