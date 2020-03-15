The Jenkinsburg City Council denied a request to rezone 14 acres on Burg Road from AR (Agricultural Residential) to RR-2 (Rural Residential District) during its March 9 meeting. The rezoning would have allowed for the development of a subdivision of 11 homes, eight with driveways off Burg Road and three with driveways off Kudzu Road.
The rezoning request was presented at the meeting by developer Kevin Edmondson, who represented property owner Richard Harris of Lawrenceville.
During the public hearing, Jenkinsburg resident David Massey expressed opposition to the rezoning. Massey, who owns two lots in the area, said he believes developing the property would create a water runoff issue.
“We already have water runoff problems in the area that we can’t handle,” Massey said. “There is going to be a great deal more runoff (if this property is developed into multiple homes). You’ll flood other people’s property down the road and having three driveways on the S-curve will be dangerous.”
Edmondson presented data from a hydrology study that provided the percentage of runoff expected by the development.
“There will be very little runoff and there are two other larger subdivisions (in Jenkinsburg) that don’t have retention ponds,” he said.
Before the council voted, Mayor Eddie Ford explained that the council was acting on the rezoning request only, not the approval or disapproval of the builder’s subdivision plans.
Ford said he always aims to view each request as either an asset or a liability.
“I don’t want to create a problem to have to solve in the future,” Ford said.
Councilman Kenneth Rooks said, in his opinion, approving the rezoning request would cause more liability due in part to heavy equipment being driven over water pipes in the area.
The council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request.
In other business, Councilman Jason Watts presented a plan to upgrade the city’s computers at a cost of $5,200 for four computers and any necessary hardware. The mayor noted that the city has not used the funds allocated for computers in “at least the past two years.” The council unanimously approved the request.
