JENKINSBURG — The Jenkinsburg City Council is expected to approve an amended 2021 budget and proposed 2022 budget at their Dec. 13 meeting. The amended 2021 budget of $523,150 is $13,100 higher than the original 2021 budget approved last December. The proposed 2022 budget of $539,180 is $29,130 higher than the original 2021 budget of $510,050 and $16,030 higher than the amended budget.
At the council’s Nov. 22 meeting, mayor Eddie Ford noted that the budget was presented to the council at their Nov. 8 meeting. A public hearing was held at the Nov. 22 meeting for any citizen to speak for or against the proposed amended budget and 2022 budget, but there were no comments.
Ford said he and city staff spent a lot of time working out the city’s expenses and expenditures.
“One of the biggest factors at the end of each year is reviewing the current year’s budget for a proposed amended budget,” said Ford. “The proposed amended budget winds up quite good with the proposed 2022 budget.
“We did have to increase several things to some extent in operations,” he added. “There’e no way around that, it’s just a part of the society we’re in. It has been a lot of years since the cost of operations has gone down. But it is a very marginal increase.”
Jenkinsburg’s total budget is split between city operations and the Jenkinsburg Water Department. Under city operations the original budget increased by $13,100 for the amended 2021 budget and increased by $20,500 for the proposed 2022 budgeted amount of $343,300.
The water department’s amended budget remains the same as the original 2021 budget, but the proposed 2022 budget sees an increase of $8,630 for a proposed amount of $195,880. The city operations budget of $343,300 and the water department 2022 budget of $195,880 together makes up the total proposed 2022 budget of $539,180.
Expenditures
Under city operations, city hall saw an increase of $2,850 in the amended 2021 budget to $32,850, but that amount remains the same in the 2022 budget. General government saw the largest increase in the amended 2021 budget of $20,400 to $78,750, but the proposed 2022 budget shows a decrease from that amount of $7,500 to $71,250.
Payroll expenses actually decreased in the amended budget by $14,000 from $147,000 to $133,000, but will see an increase of $1,200 over the original budget for 2022 of $148,200.
Municipal court has an increase of $200, streets have an increase of $2,100, sanitation has an increase of $500, and the fire department has an increase of $1,200.
Revenue
The city’s 1% sale tax will see the biggest revenue increase under the 2022 budget, going from $195,000 to $221,550, an increase of $26,550. The city’s portion of the TAVT (Title Ad Valorum Tax) and SPLOST is expected to bring in $9,000 more in 2022 than it did in 2021, and the city is seeing a $1,000 increase in cemetery revenue in 2022 after increasing the price of lots in the city cemetery.
Jenkinsburg is expecting to see decreases in revenue in Georgia Power franchise fees, alcohol licenses, business license fees, municipal court revenue, and miscellaneous fees.
A copy of the proposed amended and 2022 budget is available for review at the Jenkinsburg City Hall.
