Jenkinsburg City Hall.jpg

Jenkinsburg City Hall

 Special Photo

JENKINSBURG — Beginning Feb. 1, 2023, Jenkinsburg residents will see a slight increase in their water bill.

The fee for the first 2,000 gallons of water will rise to $14.00 from the current charge of $13.00. The fee for the next 1,000 gallons will rise to $6.50 over the current charge of $5.50.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News