JENKINSBURG — Beginning Feb. 1, 2023, Jenkinsburg residents will see a slight increase in their water bill.
The fee for the first 2,000 gallons of water will rise to $14.00 from the current charge of $13.00. The fee for the next 1,000 gallons will rise to $6.50 over the current charge of $5.50.
“You do the math,” Jenkinsburg Mayor Eddie Ford said during the Jenkinsburg City Council’s Monday, Nov. 28 meeting. “A gallon of water is just about a dollar at Walmart. This is still an amazing deal.”
When explaining the need for the rate increase to the council, Ford said the cost of treating the water and the cost of chemicals have increased.
“Our budget is OK for water, but it is getting close. It’s hard to do our operations on our water at our current rates,” he said. “And, we aren’t the only city going through this. The county has already gone up at the same comparable rates.”
Butts County uses 80 million gallons of water per month; 2 million of those gallons were used by Jenkinsburg, Ford said.
The council voted to approve the amended water rates, which also includes an increase in the reconnection fee, which will go to $35 from the current fee of $20. The rate increases will be reflected on customers’ March 1 statements.
The council also held a public hearing on the city of Jenkinsburg’s 2022 amended budgets and proposed 2023 budgets. No members of the public were present. The budget will now be voted upon at the council’s Dec. 12 meeting.
“We’ve had a few members of the public request a copy of the budget, and we have those available for anyone who wants a copy,” the mayor said.
In other business, the council approved additional appointees to the Comprehensive Planning Steering Committee. The committee now consists of David Burford, Kim Eberspacher, Mike Rape, Debi Smith and Jason Watts.
The council’s next meeting is set for Monday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall.