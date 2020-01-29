A new fire/rescue truck and better lighting topped the agenda at the Jan. 27 meeting of the Jenkinsburg City Council.
The council passed a resolution to enter a five-year lease/purchase agreement with Leasing 2 Inc. to finance the purchase of a new E-One Freightliner Rescue Pumper. The total cost of the truck is $268,387. The city will use SPLOST funds to make an initial down payment of $50,000 and the remaining $218,387 will be financed at a rate of 3.52%. Four additional annual payments of $50,000 and a final $41,419.37 payment will also come from SPLOST allocations.
“They say this is a 20-year investment,” said Jenkinburg Mayor Eddie Ford. “It’s a very impressive piece of equipment and it was selected to be in line with the rest of the vehicles used by the county.”
The council also voted to add an additional streetlight and update an existing light on Oak Street, add a light at Jenkinsburg City Hall, update the lights in the city’s park, add a light at the cul-de-sac in the Ranch Subdivision and update the other lights in the subdivision.
“With all of these updates, our monthly bill will increase by $271 per month,” Ford said. “We will have better illumination and Georgia Power isn’t charging us anything else.”
Council Member Susan Barabas was absent from the meeting.
