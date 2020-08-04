The Jenkinsburg City Council voted unanimously on July 27 to increase the price of lots in the city cemetery from $500 to $750.
The increase came on the recommendation of Mayor Eddie Ford, who told the council the city is getting a lot of interest from outside the area on the availability of lots.
“This is something that has recently come to light,” Ford said. “Cemetery lots are becoming hard to get in lots of places. Cemeteries are running out of space. Recently, we’ve had referrals from other small municipalities. We’ve already had more activity in the cemetery this year than we’ve had in the past three years.”
Ford said the city has had individuals purchasing multiple lots and expressed concern that the city cemetery, located on Woodward Street, could eventually run out of lots with people coming from out of the county to purchase them.
“I have nothing against selling our cemetery lots, but I’m afraid we’re about to have a run on them,” he said... I think it is almost our responsibility to somewhat reserve a limited amount of space for residents, whether it be county, the Jenkinsburg zip code, or the Jenkinsburg city proper. This is what we’ve got to figure out — how we’re going to limit some of this space.”
The mayor estimated they could have up to 500 lots left, but said with the current number of lots being sold, the cemetery could be full within 10 years. Ford added they have an additional parcel that they had not planned on using for the cemetery. He said they could possibly get 200 more lots on it and suggested the city reserve those spaces for city residents.
The city is currently selling its cemetery lots for $500. Ford said they looked at surrounding municipalities and found that Jackson sells its lots for $700 and Griffin sells them for $800.
City Clerk Debi Smith noted that a friend of hers bought two lots in McDonough for $2,000 each, and said cemeteries in Henry County are running out of space.
Ford added that the city does not allow people to buy lots and then resell them for a higher price, but does allow them to be passed on to family members through probated wills.
“We don’t allow the resale of lots per our own cemetery ordinance. We do a quit claim on the lots,” Ford said. “We will literally buy the lot back, and then we will resell the lot.
“We’re not in it to make money, regardless of the lot price,” he noted. “We’re keeping up the cemetery with tax funds and upkeep is a lot more than the price of the lots.”
With many people opting to be cremated today, Ford also suggested the council consider allowing up to six sets of cremains (cremated remains) per lot.
“It doesn’t make much sense to have one set of cremains per lot,” he said. “This is not regulated by the state, so we can set that number. Personally, I’m in favor of allowing up to 6 sets of cremains per one 5x10 plot. That’s something we need to look at. Our cemetery ordinance only allows one body per plot, but it doesn’t say anything about cremains.”
Ford asked the council to be thinking about the restricting of some lots for city residents and how many sets of cremains could go per lot, but recommended the council go ahead and charge the lot sale price from $500 to $750. He added that the burial permit of $150 for opening graves and the monument installation permit of $50 could remain the same.
Council member Jason Watts made a motion to increase the price from $500 to $750. The motion was seconded and approved by a 4-0 vote. Council member Kenneth Rooks was absent.
