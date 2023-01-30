The Jenkinsburg City Council made support team appointments for 2023 during the council’s Monday, Jan. 23 meeting.

The following people were appointed to positions for the new year: Debi Smith, city clerk/treasurer; Cody Sorrow, deputy clerk; Jason Watts, mayor pro tem; Kent Lawrence, attorney; Natalie Sundeen, Municipal Court judge; Brandy Strickland, court clerk; William Turner, indigent attorney; Tim Haley, solicitor; and Haisten & Johnston, auditor.

