The Jenkinsburg City Council made support team appointments for 2023 during the council’s Monday, Jan. 23 meeting.
The following people were appointed to positions for the new year: Debi Smith, city clerk/treasurer; Cody Sorrow, deputy clerk; Jason Watts, mayor pro tem; Kent Lawrence, attorney; Natalie Sundeen, Municipal Court judge; Brandy Strickland, court clerk; William Turner, indigent attorney; Tim Haley, solicitor; and Haisten & Johnston, auditor.
In other business, the council approved contributing $50 per week per employee in a 401a retirement plan for all employees. Employees also have the option to participate in a 457b retirement plan.
In the mayor’s report, Jenkinsburg Mayor Eddie Ford commended Jenkinsburg employees for their hard work during the water emergency in late December and the tornado this month.
“I saw our guys out there working so long that they had no more time to give,” he said. “Our people came together, and they really did a good job.”
Jenkinsburg City Clerk/Administrator Debi Smith agreed.
“Our guys worked until 2 in the morning,” she said. “I was so impressed with Stephen (Sexton) and the whole crew. Cody (Sorrow) went home and changed out of his office clothes and worked outside, too. It’s great to have people that we can depend on.”
Ford said the day of the tornado, many drivers tried to use Jenkinsburg’s roads when others were blocked and found only one road was passable.
“We had people fighting to make their way home and two of our three outlets were blocked,” Ford said. “We had one of our guys standing out there telling people they could only go one way.”
The mayor gave a special “shout out” to Georgia Power and the city’s representative, Georgia Power Area Manager Sister Ward.
“She was on the phone contacting me and never ceased contacting me until the lights came on Friday night,” he said. “I have never had anyone from a power company keep in such good contact with us.”
In other news, it was announced that the mayor, Kenneth Rooks (Post 1) and Brent Eberspacher (Post 3) will all be running for re-election this year.
The council meets the second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall. The next meeting is set for Feb. 13.