The Jenkinsburg City Council voted on Jan. 27 to call for a special election on March 15 to fill the unexpired term of Post 1 Council member Susan Barabas, 68, who died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 18. Barabas, who served as a council member for a total of 18 years, took part in the council’s first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 10.
According to City Clerk Debi Smith, Barabas has served on the council for three years earlier, then in July of 2007, she won a run-off election to fill the unexpired term of Paul Martin, who had moved out of city limits, and was sworn into office in November 2007. Since that time, she was re-elected to the Post 1 seat four consecutive times, with the last election being in 2020. Her term was due to end Dec. 31, 2023.
Susan Faye Norton Barabas was a member of the Jackson High School Class of 1971. She was well-known on the horse show circuit, having competed in barrel racing and other events, and even won several state championships. Barabas had been employed as a Correctional Officer with the Georgia Department of Prisons and retired in 2003.
Baraba was preceded in death by her husband Jack Barabas, who passed away in 2000. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law; James Brian and Danna Street, her brother and sister-in-law; Joe and Stephanie Norton and her sister and brother-in-law; Joyce and Wayne Morgan. Memorial services were held Saturday, Jan. 22, in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home.
At the called council meeting on Jan. 27, Jenkinsburg Mayor Eddie Ford expressed the condolences of the council and city staff.
“We’ve had a loss on our council, Mrs. Susan Barabas,” he said. “Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family. We’re going to miss her presence here on the council.”
Ford noted that the city charter specifies that with more than 12 months left in her term, that the city would need to fill the Post 1 seat with a special election. He said the state sets the special election dates and that the first date is March 15.
“We are down to working it out to a matter of days to in committing to this timeline that we have to adhere to.,” Ford told the council. “We need to formally call for a special election to fill the office for Post 1, with the election to be held on March 15.”
Mayor Pro-Tem Jason Watts made a motion to call for the special election. The motion was seconded and the vote was 4-0 in favor.
Qualifying for City Council Post 1 will be held Monday, Feb. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.. at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg. Qualifying fee is $48.
All persons who are not registered to vote in the city of Jenkinsburg and who desire to vote in the special election may register through the close of business on Feb. 14.
The earliest date to request an Absentee by Mail ballot is Feb. 21.
Early voting will be held on the following dates and times:
• Feb 21-26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Feb. 28-Mar. 5, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m
• Mar. 7-11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting will be held at the Butts County Elections and Voter Registration Main Office at 625 W. Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
Election Day voting will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 15, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive in Jenkinsburg.
