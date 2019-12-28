The Butts County Sheriff’s Office recently presented a host of internal and external recognitions during its annual awards ceremony.
The event was held at The Carmichael House Event Hall.
Jeannette Riley was named both the Deputy of the Year and the Investigator of the Year.
Marlin Moultrie was presented with the Sheriff's Award and was also named Special Operations Deputy of the Year.
Patrol Deputy of the Year went to Sgt. Trent Anderson.
Bennie Harris was presented the Rookie of the Year Award.
Major Jeff Nix was presented the Leadership Award.
The Sheriff's Support Award went to Chief Deputy Arthur White.
Lt. Brad Young was presented the Support Staff of the Year Award.
Animal Control Officer of the Year Award went to Amanda Cooper.
Grady McMichael was presented the Detention Officer of the Year Award.
Administrative Assistant of the Year Award went to Amanda Barnes-Nix.
Amanda Bone was presented the Extra Mile Award.
The Community Support Award went to Rusty Barnes.
Pastor Skip Mitchell of Stark United Methodist Church was presented the Support Church of the Year Award.
The Recognition Award went to Robert Hammond of the Butts County Road Department.