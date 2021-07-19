Jeanette Riley has announced her candidacy for mayor of the city of Jackson, following Mayor Kay Pippin’s decision last week not to run for a third term.
“Why do I think I should be your mayor,” Riley asked. “Experience matters, and I care about people. No matter who you are, I will listen. So let’s talk about it, and together we can make a difference.”
Riley lists among her concerns the city utility bills, safety, treating all citizens with respect, community involvement, business support, and streets and roundabouts.
Riley is already experienced in city issues, working for 19 years as the Jackson Municipal Court Clerk, and four years as Jackson City Clerk and Budget Administrator, resigning in 2017.
“I worked for 23 years as an employee with the city of Jackson, working closely and learning from three different mayors,” she said. “I’ve learned how to keep Jackson progressing and financially sound. Having worked with multiple mayors, council members, department leaders and employees, I understand each department’s needs and will work with them to better serve the citizens of Jackson.
“As City Clerk/Budget Administrator, I successfully managed the city of Jackson’s budget to ensure that money was used effectively and was uses as necessary to benefit and achieve the goals set for each project,” Riley continued. “In my 33 years experience in government and business customer service, I learned many skills relevant to leading the city. Knowledge such as government finance and budgeting, leadership, management, communication, and motivational skills.”
Riley is a 1987 graduate of Jackson High School. She earned the Certified Level 1 and Level 2 Local Finance Office in 2015 from the University of Georgia (UGA); Georgia Certified Clerk, 2016, UGA; Georgia Academy for Economic Development, 2016, UGA; Grant Writing Certification, 2018, UGA; Georgia Peace Officer Certification, 2019, Georgia Peace Officer and Training; and Leadership Butts County, 2020, Butts County Chamber Commerce.
Riley is married to Mike Riley and they have three boys, Kyle, Matt and Ben, two daughters-in-law, Macy and Emily, and five grandchildren, Zacc, Carter, Harper, Jax, and Ellie. She has lived in Jackson for the past 31 years.
“This city is my home, my family’s home, and it’s home to you,” Riley said. “I would like to have your vote, but most of all I want you to know that if elected mayor, I will be your mayor. Let me know what you want for our city. What happens here matters to me and your opinion matters to me, so let’s talk.”
Riley can be reached by cell phone at 678-858-2007, by email at rileyforjackson@charter.net, or on Facebook at Riley for Jackson.
