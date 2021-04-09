MONTICELLO - The 28th Annual Jasper County Tennis Tournament will begin starting May 4, with playing times flexible so as many can play as possible.
Events will include:
• Men's Singles
• Men's Doubles
• Women's Singles
• Women's Doubles
• Boys 18-Under Singles
• Boys 18-Under Doubles
• Girls 18-Under Singles
• Girls 18-Under Doubles
All matches will be the best two out of three sets, 12-point tie breaks at 6-6. Tournament director will act as on court official in as many matches as possible.
Awards will be presented to the winner and runner-up. Entry fees are $7 for singles and $13 per team for doubles.
For more information and to register, contact Doug Sorenson at 706-816-5411.
