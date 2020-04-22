The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in solving the vandalization of a historic church. A reward is being offered and tipsters can remain anonymous.
In February someone damaged the Concord Church off Ga. Highway 16 when they drove their vehicles through the yard, slinging mud, grass and rocks all over the building. It cost the church time and money to clean the building, then have it repainted. They also had to have the yard graded and replant the grass that was damaged.
Since that time the grass has started to grow back and the building was shining with its newly painted exterior. However, on Friday and Saturday, April 17-18 someone drove through the yard again in two vehicles, damaging the property again.
The Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in identifying the suspects and their vehicles, which were captured on surveillance video. Please contact the Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 706-468-5376 or 706-468-4912. Your identity will remain anonymous. A cash reward is being offered.
