Janet Dahlin was named the Butts County School System’s Extra Mile Award winner for January at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
Dahlin, the school system’s payroll specialist, was nominated by BCSS receptionist and communications assistant Briana Fetrow.
“We would be lost at the Central Office without Janet. Not only does she complete payroll tasks, Janet takes time to get to know all employees,” said Fetrow in her nomination letter. “It is unusual to come across a person she doesn’t recognize! Janet makes sure each employee feels welcome and like a member of the family.”
Fetrow also praised Dahlin for her memory and organization skills.
“If you have a question, Janet knows the answer! And, on the off-chance she doesn’t know the answer, she provides suggestions on who may be able to help,” she said. “Her priority is taking care of employees to the best of her ability. She goes above and beyond to make sure that all tasks are completed and everyone is treated fairly and like family.”