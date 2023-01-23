ExtraMile_Janet.jpg

Janet Dahlin, right, is the January winner of the Butts County School System’s Extra-Mile Award. Dahlin, the school system’s payroll specialist, is shown receiving her award from Butts County Board of Education member Danny Smith.

Janet Dahlin was named the Butts County School System’s Extra Mile Award winner for January at the Jan. 17 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.

Dahlin, the school system’s payroll specialist, was nominated by BCSS receptionist and communications assistant Briana Fetrow.

