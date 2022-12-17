Jackson High School 10th-grader James Scruggs was recognized for his artistic talent during the Tuesday, Dec. 13 of the Butts County Board of Education.
Scruggs is a first year art student in Debbie Bell’s Art 1 class at JHS. Bell said 70 of her ninth- through 12th-grade students submitted designs for the contest.
Bell said Scruggs used exploration art and acrylic blending to paint the design of the winter scene that now adorns the Butts County School System’s Christmas card. This year’s collection of art from JHS students was judged by the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts.
This year is the 11th year the BCSS has held the Christmas card art contest.
Scruggs is the son of Bobby Scruggs of Jackson.
