United Bank is delighted to announce that James (Jamie) Long has joined the Jackson division as a Consumer Lender and Bank Officer.
Originally from Conyers, Long has lived in the Jackson area for 12 years with his wife, April and their children, Viola and Cameron. Long has a B.S. in Communication Arts from Georgia Southern University and has15 years of work experience in the banking and insurance industries.
Long was formerly employed in the medical and emergency field with the Dekalb County Fire and Rescue and Medixx Transport. He and his family are active in animal rescue organizations, especially Butts Mutts.
“We are pleased to have Jamie Long join our team in Jackson. He brings trusted experience to United Bank with passion for serving his customers,” commented Ronald Burch, President.
