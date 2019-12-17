The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook Dec. 9-16, 2019:
Sharodney Demon Appling♦ , 33, Probation Violation.
♦ Linda Carden Baldwin♦ , 52, Theft by Shoplifting – Felony.
♦ Jason Monroe Bellew♦ , 34, House for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Rickey Zane Caldwell♦ , 49, House for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Lawana Lynn Castillo♦ , 40, Probation Violation.
♦ Tiffany S. Crawford♦ , 41, Failure to Drive within Single Lane, Manufacture/Deliver/Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.
♦ Derrick Montrell Daniels,♦ 47, Probation Violation.
♦ Autumn Keara Finlay♦ , 21, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana.
♦ Christina Eve Foster♦ , 41, Theft by Taking, Misdemeanor.
♦ Alvaro Francisco-Pascual♦ , 27, Driving without a License, Improper/Erratic Lane Change.
♦ Victor Alfonso Gattan♦ , 35, Housed for Marshal.
♦ Dorian Elizabeth Grooms♦ , 27, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
♦ Lee Thornton Howard♦ , 33, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Todd Derricus Howard♦ , 33, Hold for Coweta County, Driving while License Revoked/Suspended, Expired Vehicle Tag or Decal, Improper/Erratic Lane Change, Speeding (90/70).
♦ Onrico Montez Jenkins♦ , 40, Probation Violation.
♦ Antonia Lamont Kendrick♦ , 38, Housed for Marshal.
♦ Ariana Chentale Matthews♦ , 22, Manufacture/ Deliver/Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance;Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz; Trafficking in Cocaine, illegal Drugs, Marijuana or Methamphetamine.
♦ Robert Brooks McDonald♦ , 36, Probation Violation.
♦ Kimiko Liquan Prysock♦ , 31, Holding for state of Virginia.
♦ Tashied Karesh Reed♦ , 26, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Jacob Orion Robinson♦ , 26, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects; Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).
♦ David Paul Rutland Jr.♦ , 26, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property -2nd Degree.
♦ Aaron Joseph Scarborough♦ , 38, Housed for U.S. Marshals.
♦ Xavier Miller Scott♦ , 52, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Angelo Adams Sheppard♦ , 39, Hold /Child Molestation.
♦ Jakeria Samone Turnipseed♦ , 26, Trading with Inmates without Consent of Warden or Superintendent.
♦ Ricardo Turrubiartes-Amaro♦ , 22, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Shane Todd Wamhoff♦ , 31, Probation Violation.
♦ Rodrickus LeQuon Williams♦ , 36, Probation Violation.
♦ Clifford Willis♦ , 71, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers – Misdemeanor.
♦ Joshua Daniel Woodey♦ , 39, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Robert Marrion Adams♦ , 48, Hold for Clayton County, SC.
♦ Christopher Arnold♦ , 33, Interference with Government Property – Felony
♦ Antwan Corey Blaise♦ , 31, Failure to Appear for Fingerprintable Charge – Misdemeanor.
♦ Cindy Ann Bledsoe♦ , 31, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Stephyiun Jamar Burks♦ , 26, Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, (Misdemeanor); Driving without a Valid License (Misdemeanor), Speeding 86/70.
♦ Demetrius Duane Clark♦ , 34, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Johnny Edward Fields♦ , 52, Possession of Marijuana, less than 1 oz.
♦ Kobe Bristol Foster♦ , 17, Disorderly Conduct.
♦ John Mark Johnson♦ , 49, Bondsman Off Bond (Trafficking Cocaine, Marijuana or Methamphetamine), Tampering with Evidence.
♦ Kareda Lashon McGee♦ , 32, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Lateef Jamil Moreland♦ , 20, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
♦ Tiffany Renne Sauls♦ , 25, Housed for U.S. Marshal.
♦ Philip Jordan Yancey, 28, Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled