LAGRANGE - Zoe Watts made an average first impression, right?
Only an unfair critic could make that assertion because the rising junior on the LaGrange College women's soccer team compiled a must-see collegiate debut. On Aug. 31, 2018, Watts factored into all five scores, with a nine-point performance, featuring four goals and an assist in a 5-0 triumph over Judson.
As a freshman, Watts was named USA South Rookie of the Week on Sept. 3, 2018. She led the team in points (16) and goals (7) during her rookie campaign. Watts exploded with a five-point effort on two goals and one assist during a 7-0 win at Sweet Briar on Sept. 23, 2018.
The nursing major looked for ways to improve as a sophomore, finishing with six goals and 12 points. The impressive young woman tallied a pair of four-point games, while scoring the game-winning goal in a 4-0 triumph over Judson on Oct. 22. She found the back of the net twice in wins over Talladega on Sept. 8 and Mary Baldwin on Sept. 21.
The Butts County native and Jackson High School graduate has been durable during her two-year run as a Panther, starting all 34 games. Watts has 13 goals, two assists and 28 points, which equates to an average of 0.82 points per game.
Trevor Wenners can be reached at twenners@lagrange.edu.
