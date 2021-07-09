“The city’s 4th of July Celebration was the best in history,” said Mayor Kay Pippin. “Approximately 3,000 guests enjoyed the event inside the gates at Daughtry Park while countless others enjoyed the fireworks all over the city and beyond.”
The crowds didn’t just take in the fireworks and enjoy the music of the Mackie Creek Band, they also enjoyed the good food in the concession stand and all the great activities on the field, and they visited downtown Jackson’s restaurants and stores after the event. Thank you, businesses, for staying open late and the Butts County Chamber of Commerce for your support!
“I also want to express my profound gratitude for all the people who made this amazing night possible,” Pippin said. “The city’s No. 1 partner in planning and executing this event is the Butts County Department of Leisure Services led by Director Mary Lynn Overbey and outstanding Program Manager Jillian Bouchard. The concession stand was busy all night as volunteers Mitch Maddox, Cindy Twilley, Debbie Wilson and Antonio Fish kept the burgers, hot dogs and more coming!
“Thank you to all city of Jackson employees who make this event happen each year! Not only do they prepare weeks in advance, they also give up precious time with their own families on July 4th to assure everyone else has a great holiday. Thank you to our Street Department and Superintendent Greg Tallman for preparing and maintaining the location; Financial Administrator Cindy Murray and city hall employees Amanda Smith, Holly Bailey, Marjorie Stansell and Joy Wedemeier for staffing the gates throughout the event. We were kept safe and the traffic moved expediently thanks to Chief James Morgan and the Jackson Police Department. A very special thank you to Shea Biles, a great community volunteer who helps out with the water melon eating contest each year. City Councilman Don Cook was on the scene and working as he always is to make every city event successful.
“We greatly appreciate the support provided at this event and throughout the year by Sheriff Gary Long and his staff.
“We appreciate Don Earnhart and his staff for the live broadcast on our favorite radio station, WJGA, and their behind the scenes support and promotion of the event. Thank you to Larry Stanford and the Jackson Progress Argus for promotion and coverage of this event.
“A very special appreciation to City Clerk Brittany Brown for the overall coordination of this favorite, annual city celebration. Brittany’s dedication to details makes it work!
“And last, but by no means least, a great big shout out of appreciation to Jackson Fire Chief Harvey Norris and the Jackson Fire Department staff for the best fireworks show in middle Georgia… more than 1,500 rounds of fireworks creatively and safely detonated to the delight of thousands of viewers.
“These are the workers that make it happen, but somebody has to fund this huge event. We appreciate the local businesses, et.al., who graciously helped fund the event: Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood (city’s engineering firm); Zach’s Properties (bottle shop and truck park); United Bank; Krupa & Dhruv (Lucky Food Mart); White’s Auto Collision; Jones Family Fund (Jones Petroleum); Stananco; Haisten & Johnston, P.C.; City Councilman Don Cook and Mayor Kay Pippin.
“Thank you, residents and guests, for participating in the 2021 Red, White & Boom, celebrating the 245th birthday of the greatest country on the globe…. the United States of America!”
