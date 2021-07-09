Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BUTTS...MORGAN... SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...WALTON...ROCKDALE...BARROW...EASTERN GWINNETT...NORTHERN JASPER...OCONEE...NEWTON AND HENRY COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT... At 323 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Hog Mountain to Nicholasville to Jersey to near Magnet to Eagles Landing, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...35 to 45 mph wind, up to penny sized hail, frequent cloud- to-ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Lawrenceville, McDonough, Conyers, Winder, Monroe, Covington, Madison, Watkinsville, Stockbridge, Sugar Hill, Snellville, Buford, Loganville, Braselton, Auburn, Dacula, Social Circle, Grayson, Statham and Oxford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...50MPH