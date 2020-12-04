A Jackson woman will be spending 65 months in prison and paying back more than $1 million after she pled guilty to and was sentenced in federal court on embezzling charges on Oct. 22.
Carrie N. Harris, 55, was the chief financial officer and treasurer of an employee-owned construction company based in Lithonia. The name of the company has not been released.
In May 2018, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia charged her with wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravate identify theft. They alleged Harris embezzled more than $1 million from her employer over a five-year period by issuing more than 100 company checks to pay personal expenses from 2008 to 2013.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the money funded nearly $250,000 in flights, cruises and other vacation expenses, more than $100,000 in cash withdrawals and more than $100,000 in retail purchases.
Harris was accused of using the signature of the company president on the checks without authorization, and allegedly tried to conceal the fraud by falsifying entries in the company’s check register and general ledger, prosecutors said. The checks ranged in amounts from $4,500 to $17,000.
Harris pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and count 112 of aggravated identify theft. U.S. District Court Judge Steve C. Jones sentenced her on Oct. 22 to:
• Imprisonment in federal prison for 65 months.
• Supervised release (probation) for three years upon release from prison.
• Pay restitution of #1,034,793.88.
Under the terms of the sentencing, Harris must turn herself in to begin her sentence after Feb. 1, 2021.
