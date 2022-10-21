Jackson resident Tina Greenwood Frye’s banana pudding recipe recently won fourth place in the National Banana Pudding Cookoff held Oct. 7-8 in Centerville, Tenn.
Cooks from across the U.S. submit their recipes and only 10 finalists are chosen. Frey’s chocolate honey hazelnut banana pudding made the cut.
“I love chocolate, and my husband absolutely loves my banana pudding so I decided I'd try to do a chocolate one,” said Frey. “Each cook is supposed to put their personal spin on banana pudding.”
Frey also incorporated the recipe for Texas Roadhouse honey butter and then added in Nutella.
The festival is located just outside Grinders Switch, Tenn., the home of Minnie Pearl of Grande Ole Opry and Hee Haw fame. Frey and her husband Doug decided to enjoy the festival and visit the area and not focus on whether she won the contest.
When the Freys arrived at the festival she and the other contestants were given the rules and directed to their individual tiny kitchen, which consisted of a gas stove and access to power. Like any true cook, she brought her mixer, pots and bowls from home. Eggs, bananas, milk and vanilla wafers were provided.
Frey was disappointed to see that the cookies were a store brand.
“Next time, I will bring my own cookies,” she said. “Nilla wafers are the best and you can definitely taste the difference.”
The cooks are given an hour to create two batches of their recipe; one in their personal dish and one in a special banana pudding festival crock that is auctioned.
“It doesn't take that long to make pudding, but my pudding wasn’t setting so I started to worry,” she said. “It looked like hot chocolate. I waited 20 seconds and it set up.”
Next she began to make her signature meringue only for it to deflate. Rather than panic, she put the meringue on top of the pudding dishes, squeezed the dishes tightly into the tiny oven and browned the top of the meringue.
“They say if you use a stainless steel bowl and stainless steel mixer then your meringue will set up quickly,” Frye said. “It didn’t! I kept peeping through the (oven) door and then I decided, it is what it is and I took it out.”
The festival is all about banana pudding, but it was started to earn money for nonprofit organizations. The public buys tickets to sample all of the pudding entries. Frye’s recipe was sold for $140, the highest bid of the day.
First, second and third place winners were announced, and Frye was disappointed she didn’t win a top prize. But on the ride home to Jackson, her husband encouraged her to reach out for a scoresheet. (He has judged competition BBQ cookoffs for about 15 years and knew the scores would help her improve for next year.) That’s when she discovered her scores earned her fourth place.
Frey has already signed up for next year’s contest with a new recipe — white chocolate macadamia nut banana pudding.
When asked where she garnered her cooking skills, Frey said she taught herself as a young housewife by watching PBS cooking shows and reading cookbooks.
“Growing up my mama, Maggie Greenwood, worked all the time, but my daddy was one who wanted meat, vegetables and bread on the table,” she said. “Mama taught me how to make biscuits and cornbread, but that was the extent of my cooking skills.”
Frey’s speciality is cakes, but her arthritis has slowed down, but not stopped, her sideline baking.
“When I worked for Dan Fears Jr. his father found out I could bake and he paid me $50 a week to make him a coconut cake every week,” she said. “And, the ladies from the bank would put in their orders and I'd make red velvet and German chocolate cakes and pumpkin pies during the holidays.”
