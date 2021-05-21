The city of Jackson is the site of several upcoming events and wants to make sure citizens are informed and prepared:
• May 24 - June 15: The filming of a Netflix series identified as project Tareco will take place in Jackson over the next few weeks. Prep work is already underway. Prep work and filming will randomly occur beginning Monday, May 24, and ending no later than Tuesday, June 15. Primary streets involved will include Second, Mulberry and Oak Streets, especially the area around Jackson Presbyterian Church. These streets will be completely blocked off at times, and traffic will be re-routed to assure the continuous flow of traffic. The cast and crew will not work on weekends or Memorial Day. Local police officers will serve as security for the filming company and may be approached for questions regarding mobility of cars and pedestrians during this time.
• June 5 - The grand opening of the The Creeks Recreation Trails System, the city's new mountain biking and hiking trail, will take place on Saturday, June 5 with opening ceremonies beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the trailhead in the city located just off Brownlee Road near Jackson Elementary School (a sign at the entrance will be installed). Participants will be encouraged to come downtown for lunch, shopping, and visiting the historic courthouse. Please be prepared to welcome what we hope will be many visitors to our trails in the years to come. The Chamber of Commerce is also planning a "Stranger Things Bike Ride For Kids" beginning at 2:30 p.m on Second Street on the same day.
• June 19 - The Jackson Renaissance Group will host its second annual Juneteenth Celebration and March on Saturday, June 19. Participants will gather at the city parking lot located at 145 North Oak Street around midday, participate in a march, and return to the parking lot for activities. The exact time and route of the march has not yet been confirmed. The entire event is scheduled to begin at noon and end by 5 p.m.
• July 4 - Be preparing for the best Red, White & Boom 4th of July Celebration yet! After COVID-19 cancelled last year's celebration, the city of Jackson will again host its annual July 4th celebration in partnership with Butts County Leisure Services at Daughtry Park. Traditionally the gates open at 5 p.m. and the event ends with a fireworks extravaganza. Stay tuned for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.