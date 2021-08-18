The Jackson Red Devils demolished the Monticello Hurricanes in a scrimmage game on Aug. 13. The Red Devils open their season on Red Devil Hill on Aug 20, hosting the Ola Mustangs.
For photos of the Red Devils and their plans for this season, see the special football section inside the Aug. 18 edition now in newstands and in the E-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.