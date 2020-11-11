Tickets for Jackson High School's Homecoming Game and "Backyard Brawl" against Mary Persons on Nov. 13 are sold out, JHS Principal Will Rustin announced Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30% capacity is allowed at Red Devil Hill. There will be no walk-up ticket sales.
The game will be streamed live, including the halftime Homecoming presentation. The cost of the stream is $10. If you suffer technical difficulties, please contact the streaming company - JHS pays a streaming company for this and they are responsible for the technical aspects.
The Score 58 network link is: https://score-sports.com/fan-central/
Score 58 Network Presents Fan Central. High School. Georgia Knights
1. Click on the high school football sign to get to the list of high school games.
2. Click on Jackson vs Mary Person
