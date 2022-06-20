The Jackson Lady Devils volleyball team is practicing three days a week in June, with an hour of conditioning and strength training, and an hour of practicing volleyball fundamentals.
The Lady Devils will be defending their third consecutive Area 2-AAA championship. For the past three years Jackson has not lost an area game during the regular season or in the tournament, and hosted the playoffs.
The last time they lost an area contest was in the championship finals against Pike County in 2018. Since then they have accumulated 30 straight region wins (21 regular season and 9 tournament wins).
Last season the Lady Devils made it to the Sweet 16 in the state tournament before falling to Hart County.
Jackson lost five starting seniors to graduation, but coach Alisha Hall still had an experienced group of players mixed with players coming up from junior varsity, and hopes they can continue the area win-streak and advance further into the state playoffs.
“Most everybody is coming back from last season,” said Hall. “This year we’ll have four seniors and three juniors, and then everybody else are sophomores and freshmen.”
Hall also has a new assistant coach. Michael Flake is coming to Jackson after having coached in Henry County, and will be handling the junior varsity.
The workouts in June are to get everyone back into the “swing of things,” said Hall, adding that they’ll have some scrimmages in July, plus take a trip to Alabama for a volleyball camp.
“In July we’ll probably do more fundamentals with volleyball skills and scrimmaging with other teams,” said Hall. “We’ve got camp at the University of Alabama July 13-15 and we’ll get a lot of work in down there. We’re really excited about that.”
With the shake-up of regions by the Georgia High School Association last spring, Jackson has a few less opponents in 2-AAA to worry about, with it being reduced to a five-team region with Jackson, Pike County, Upson-Lee, Mary Persons, and Peach County.
Hall said they are also changing the way they play their region contests.
"We'll be playing our region games in our schedule, rather than one or two play-in games late in the season," she said.
Volleyball games will begin in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.