Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin met with city department heads March 18 to review protocols the city is developing to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. They also discussed the economic impact the virus could have on the city.
On March 16 all city of Jackson facilities/offices were closed to the public until further notice, but all employees are continuing to provide services to the public. The city hired a professional company come in on March 17 and "fog" all of the city facilities for sanitation purposes.
Pippin said that department heads are doing a great job developing and implementing protocols specifically designed for their departments.
"Firefighters are determining ways to practice social distancing, yet staffing the fire department 24/7," she said. "The Police Department has cancelled all in-service and academy training until further notice, and police and fire are not entering homes/businesses unless absolutely mandatory, off-site operational centers have been identified if needed by police or fire, and all vacation leave has been cancelled.
"All departments are expanding the use of telephones, emails, etc., vs personal interaction with public. Copies of police reports needed by citizens are now only available on-line and usual fees for reports have been waived. Staffing assignment protocol has been established to include new responsibilities such as if medication needs to be distributed, protection of PODs, working overtime where necessary, and inter-governmental communication and assistance."
Pippin added that accommodations have been put in place for payments of utility bills (electric, water and sewer, and garbage collection) so that customers do not have to interact with employees.
To make a city utility payment, please place checks or money orders in the drop box on the side of City Hall or submit via US mail; payments may also be made on line (processing fee of $6) www.cityofjacksonga.comT
The mayor said the economic impact the virus could have on the city's 2020 budget was also discussed.
"The city’s incoming revenue is largely dependent on Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), both of which are expected to be greatly reduced," Pippin said. "Jackson has not had a property tax in 45 years.
"The city’s retirement plan/fund for employees will most likely require infusions of large amounts of money to offset losses of investments. So revenues are expected to be less than anticipated in the 2020 Budget and expenditures are expected to be higher than anticipated."
Pippin said the city is monitoring the crisis hour by hour and adjusting their operations accordingly.
